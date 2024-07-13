Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.13 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

