Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,118,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,360 in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $44.80 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

