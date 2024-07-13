Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

