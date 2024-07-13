Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $298,000 Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Safehold by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Safehold by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. Safehold’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

