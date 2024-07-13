Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Futu by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 291,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 86,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $11,472,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 889.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTU opened at $68.57 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $81.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

