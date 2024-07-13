Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $235,000 Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

