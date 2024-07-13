Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,748 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

