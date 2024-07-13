Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,081 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after buying an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 439,331 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $22,848,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,100 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 2,066,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

