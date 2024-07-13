Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 520 Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,035,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $68,686,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,613,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $244.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.49 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day moving average of $246.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

