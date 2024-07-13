Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 811.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after buying an additional 123,637 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after acquiring an additional 302,491 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 58,510 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WLY opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $468.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.