Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 550 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

