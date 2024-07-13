Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5,876.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 668,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

