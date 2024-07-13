Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $302.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.47 and its 200 day moving average is $268.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.