Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 980 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NYT opened at $52.92 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

