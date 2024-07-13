Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $380,130.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,868 shares of company stock worth $3,448,851. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

