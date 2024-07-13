Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

