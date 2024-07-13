Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WILYY stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

