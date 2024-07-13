Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 15th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Down 68.4 %

DSY stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

