dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.64 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and $2,057.12 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,688,058 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99633052 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $33,531.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

