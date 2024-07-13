Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.13

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $91.13 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 15147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.01.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1796 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,272,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth $1,515,000.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

