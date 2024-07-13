DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in DoorDash by 95.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 487,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,195,176. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

DASH stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

