Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,826 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $874,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vicor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vicor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,150 shares of company stock worth $72,275 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $35.22 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

