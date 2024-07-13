Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

