Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

