Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 22,667 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

