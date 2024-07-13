Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 245.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,922.57 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,872.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,878.12. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

