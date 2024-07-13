Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,517 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

