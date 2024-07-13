Duality Advisers LP Buys 7,933 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 49.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $575,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE CMC opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

