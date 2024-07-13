Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

