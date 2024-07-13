Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

