Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 12,764 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,764 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Progress Software by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.3 %

PRGS opened at $55.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progress Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.