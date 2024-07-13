Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,072 shares of company stock worth $2,031,797 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

