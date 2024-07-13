Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Targa Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after buying an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 35,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Targa Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.