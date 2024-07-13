Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 224.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

