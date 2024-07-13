Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after acquiring an additional 919,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,067,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $387,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $238.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

