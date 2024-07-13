Duality Advisers LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,109 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.28 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.