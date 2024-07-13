Duality Advisers LP Has $717,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,751 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,031,000 after purchasing an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,246,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,141,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

RY opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

