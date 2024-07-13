Duality Advisers LP Has $865,000 Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,549 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3,255.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

MRCY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

