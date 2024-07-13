Duality Advisers LP Has $887,000 Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSE SIG opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,334 shares of company stock worth $2,706,152. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

