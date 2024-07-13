Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 226.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

