Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,332,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $8,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $104.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

