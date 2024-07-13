Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.77 Million in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $707.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

