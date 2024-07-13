Duality Advisers LP Invests $912,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,359,000 after purchasing an additional 191,269 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,310,000 after purchasing an additional 163,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,288,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,563,000 after purchasing an additional 81,293 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.22 and a 1 year high of $137.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

