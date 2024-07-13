Duality Advisers LP Makes New $854,000 Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $40,327,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,434.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 226,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 219,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $127.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.03 and its 200-day moving average is $109.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

