Duality Advisers LP Makes New $900,000 Investment in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 261,358 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 373.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90,202 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VGR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

