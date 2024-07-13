Duality Advisers LP Makes New $967,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,036.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,981,517. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

