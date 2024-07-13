Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

