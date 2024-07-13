Duality Advisers LP Purchases 24,405 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 128.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Veris Residential by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Veris Residential Stock Down 0.8 %

VRE stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veris Residential news, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

