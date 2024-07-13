Duality Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $235,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

