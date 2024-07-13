Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,555 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

